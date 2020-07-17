All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1911 West Chicago Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1911 West Chicago Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1911 West Chicago Avenue

1911 West Chicago Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1943941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1911 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing 3B 2B in West Town with walk-in closet, dishwasher & onsite laundry. Available Immediately!
This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment located in the West Town area is available IMMEDIATELY! Private entrance, recently rehabbed, hardwood floors throughout the whole apartment, updated kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher, decent size bedrooms the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, space for an in-home office or den, gas heating, and A/C system, free laundry in the building and private area perfect relaxing this summer. Small pet permitted. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 West Chicago Avenue have any available units?
1911 West Chicago Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 West Chicago Avenue have?
Some of 1911 West Chicago Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 West Chicago Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1911 West Chicago Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 West Chicago Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 West Chicago Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1911 West Chicago Avenue offer parking?
No, 1911 West Chicago Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1911 West Chicago Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 West Chicago Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 West Chicago Avenue have a pool?
No, 1911 West Chicago Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1911 West Chicago Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1911 West Chicago Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 West Chicago Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 West Chicago Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1911 West Chicago Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gold Coast City Club Apartments
860 N Dewitt Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside on Wellington
510 W Wellington Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
629 W Denning
629 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
531 Deming Place
531 W Deming Pl
Chicago, IL 60614
3417 N Janssen Ave
3417 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity