1911 West Chicago Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Amazing 3B 2B in West Town with walk-in closet, dishwasher & onsite laundry. Available Immediately!

This 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartment located in the West Town area is available IMMEDIATELY! Private entrance, recently rehabbed, hardwood floors throughout the whole apartment, updated kitchen with SS appliances and a dishwasher, decent size bedrooms the master bedroom has a walk-in closet, space for an in-home office or den, gas heating, and A/C system, free laundry in the building and private area perfect relaxing this summer. Small pet permitted. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.



