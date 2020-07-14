All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1900 W Pratt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1900 W Pratt
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

1900 W Pratt

1900 W Pratt Blvd · (312) 728-3658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1900 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$850

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b

$1,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b

$1,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1900 W Pratt.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
e-payments
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
e-payments
Just off of Touhy Avenue, a mere mile from the beautiful Loyola Park and beachfront, sits 1900 W. Rogers Park. When you're not exploring Rogers Park parks, Evanston beaches or sampling new neighborhood flavors, you'll be enjoying your new apartment home.

Imagine cozy days with dappled sunlight dancing across your new wood floors while you soak up all the thoughtful upgrades in your new apartment. You'll find, we've thought of everything you need to live conveniently in Rogers Park.

We don't wanna say first is better, but you'll be among the first to experience life in this brand new renovated building!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per person
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $500
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 W Pratt have any available units?
1900 W Pratt offers studio floorplans starting at $850, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,095, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,295. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 W Pratt have?
Some of 1900 W Pratt's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 W Pratt currently offering any rent specials?
1900 W Pratt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 W Pratt pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 W Pratt is pet friendly.
Does 1900 W Pratt offer parking?
No, 1900 W Pratt does not offer parking.
Does 1900 W Pratt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 W Pratt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 W Pratt have a pool?
No, 1900 W Pratt does not have a pool.
Does 1900 W Pratt have accessible units?
No, 1900 W Pratt does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 W Pratt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 W Pratt has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1900 W Pratt?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1732 N Halsted
1732 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2454 N Southport
2454 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
3525 N. Wilton Apt.
3525 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity