1900 W Pratt

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry e-payments

Just off of Touhy Avenue, a mere mile from the beautiful Loyola Park and beachfront, sits 1900 W. Rogers Park. When you're not exploring Rogers Park parks, Evanston beaches or sampling new neighborhood flavors, you'll be enjoying your new apartment home.



Imagine cozy days with dappled sunlight dancing across your new wood floors while you soak up all the thoughtful upgrades in your new apartment. You'll find, we've thought of everything you need to live conveniently in Rogers Park.



We don't wanna say first is better, but you'll be among the first to experience life in this brand new renovated building!