1856 W Dickens Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1856 W Dickens Ave

1856 West Dickens Avenue · (786) 622-6882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1856 West Dickens Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2350 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 Bucktown Gut Rehabbed 2 Bed / 2 Bath. In unit W/D - Property Id: 307438

Wonderful, high end unit features loads of natural light, stunning kitchen, beautiful flooring throughout, spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and so much more! Be the first to live in this terrific apartment!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Real Estate Broker
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1856-w-dickens-ave-chicago-il/307438
Property Id 307438

(RLNE5957583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 W Dickens Ave have any available units?
1856 W Dickens Ave has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 W Dickens Ave have?
Some of 1856 W Dickens Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 W Dickens Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1856 W Dickens Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 W Dickens Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 W Dickens Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1856 W Dickens Ave offer parking?
No, 1856 W Dickens Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1856 W Dickens Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1856 W Dickens Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 W Dickens Ave have a pool?
No, 1856 W Dickens Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1856 W Dickens Ave have accessible units?
No, 1856 W Dickens Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 W Dickens Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 W Dickens Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
