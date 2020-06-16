1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE

Amenities
Lincoln Park 2 Bed Mulligan School
Rarely available 2 bedroom/2 bathrom at The Mulligan School. Apartment features include 14 foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, gas fireplace, large ceiling fans, Bosch appliances, exposed ductwork, 8 foot solid core doors, tiled bathrooms and backsplashes, stone countertops, roller blind window coverings, in-unit central forced air and heat, in-unit laundry, huge closets and extra large windows. Building amenities include onsite exterior parking, elevator rooftop deck with unobstructed skyline views with grill, secure package room, bike storage, cell phone buzzer system and closed circuit security system.