1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE
1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE

1855 N Sheffield Ave · (805) 901-2656
1855 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
fireplace
bike storage
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Lincoln Park 2 Bed Mulligan School
Rarely available 2 bedroom/2 bathrom at The Mulligan School. Apartment features include 14 foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, gas fireplace, large ceiling fans, Bosch appliances, exposed ductwork, 8 foot solid core doors, tiled bathrooms and backsplashes, stone countertops, roller blind window coverings, in-unit central forced air and heat, in-unit laundry, huge closets and extra large windows. Building amenities include onsite exterior parking, elevator rooftop deck with unobstructed skyline views with grill, secure package room, bike storage, cell phone buzzer system and closed circuit security system.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE have any available units?
1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE have?
Some of 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE does offer parking.
Does 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE have a pool?
No, 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 N SHEFFIELD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
