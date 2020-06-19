1838 North Humboldt Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Features hardwood floors throughout and wonderful kitchen with granite counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. Outdoor balcony that overlooks the courtyard. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station and 100 yards from the 606 trail for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, and lovely courtyard. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, heat and WIFI. Storage locker available for $50 per month. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!

Contact us to schedule a showing.