All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1837 W Patterson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1837 W Patterson Ave
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

1837 W Patterson Ave

1837 W Patterson Ave · (773) 906-4199
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1837 W Patterson Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
North Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,175

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$1,775

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1837 W Patterson Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
internet access
Its all happening at 1837 W. Patterson: amazing food, stylish shops and menus filled with local brews. Envision living amongst this in a vintage walk-up at 1837 W. Patterson, poised to embrace the neighborhoods unique vibes.\n\nLiving in this apartment, youll enjoy hardwood floors, separate kitchen with breakfast bar, new appliances, included heat and other amazing amenities like internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming.\n\nTheres more? Oh yes. Bring your dog to your new Chicago apartment! Spend your summers scouting all the best dog-friendly patios, while enjoying strolls through tree-lined streets together all year long.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 W Patterson Ave have any available units?
1837 W Patterson Ave offers studio floorplans starting at $1,175, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,345, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,775. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 W Patterson Ave have?
Some of 1837 W Patterson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 W Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1837 W Patterson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 W Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 W Patterson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1837 W Patterson Ave offer parking?
No, 1837 W Patterson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1837 W Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 W Patterson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 W Patterson Ave have a pool?
No, 1837 W Patterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1837 W Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1837 W Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 W Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 W Patterson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1837 W Patterson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
EnV Chicago
161 W Kinzie St
Chicago, IL 60654
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
Pangea 2900 E 91st Street Apartments
2900 E 91st St
Chicago, IL 60617
3338 North Sheffield Ave. Apt.
3338 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street
Chicago, IL 60618
6701 N Glenwood
6701 North Glenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity