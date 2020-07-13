1837 W Patterson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage internet access

Its all happening at 1837 W. Patterson: amazing food, stylish shops and menus filled with local brews. Envision living amongst this in a vintage walk-up at 1837 W. Patterson, poised to embrace the neighborhoods unique vibes.



Living in this apartment, youll enjoy hardwood floors, separate kitchen with breakfast bar, new appliances, included heat and other amazing amenities like internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming.



Theres more? Oh yes. Bring your dog to your new Chicago apartment! Spend your summers scouting all the best dog-friendly patios, while enjoying strolls through tree-lined streets together all year long.