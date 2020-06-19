All apartments in Chicago
1837 North Humboldt Boulevard
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:48 PM

1837 North Humboldt Boulevard

1837 North Humboldt Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1823380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1837 North Humboldt Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Gorgeous Updated Vintage Two Bedroom Apartment In Logan Square!
Gorgeous updated vintage apartments! Amazing updated 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom plus Den unit with hardwood floors throughout and wonderful kitchen with granite counter-tops and a full-size dishwasher. The building is located 8 blocks from the California Blue Line CTA station and 100 yards from the 606 trail for easy commuting to other parts of the city. Building amenities at these pet-friendly apartments include free WiFi, bike storage, on-site laundry center, controlled access entry, parking, and lovely courtyard. Utilities included in rent are water, trash, heat and WIFI.

Amenities:
Storage, WiFi, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard have any available units?
1837 North Humboldt Boulevard has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard have?
Some of 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1837 North Humboldt Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1837 North Humboldt Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
