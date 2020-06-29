All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1823 North Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1823 North Ave.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

1823 North Ave.

1823 West North Avenue · (312) 600-5102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1823 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Be the first one to live in this completely renovated apartment. Brand new gut rehab top to bottom !!! Perfect location on North Ave, close to Damen/Milwaukee Located in Wicker Park, known for its trendy music clubs, delicious restaurants, and quirky shops and cafes, bars, shopping, park and Blue Line stop You're on bustling North Milwaukee Avenue. Unit features: Modern open layout floorplan Hardwood floors Dishwasher Central air and heat Laundry in unit Lots of windows to bring natural light High ceilings Cats ok, no dogs Garage parking available Transportation Bus: 70, Division & Wood (0.50 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.21 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Milwaukee/North Ave (Blue Line) (0.20 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & North Ave (0.29 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Honore (0.13 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Wood (0.04 mi) Bus: 73, Cortland & Hermitage (0.40 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.46 mi)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 North Ave. have any available units?
1823 North Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 North Ave. have?
Some of 1823 North Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 North Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1823 North Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 North Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 North Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1823 North Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1823 North Ave. offers parking.
Does 1823 North Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 North Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 North Ave. have a pool?
No, 1823 North Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1823 North Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1823 North Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 North Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 North Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1823 North Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
5345 S. Harper Ave
5345 S Harper Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
7120 S Wabash
7120 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
5836 W Madison St
5836 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
5556 W Jackson
5556 West Jackson Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60644
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity