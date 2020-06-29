1823 North Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

Be the first one to live in this completely renovated apartment. Brand new gut rehab top to bottom !!! Perfect location on North Ave, close to Damen/Milwaukee Located in Wicker Park, known for its trendy music clubs, delicious restaurants, and quirky shops and cafes, bars, shopping, park and Blue Line stop You're on bustling North Milwaukee Avenue. Unit features: Modern open layout floorplan Hardwood floors Dishwasher Central air and heat Laundry in unit Lots of windows to bring natural light High ceilings Cats ok, no dogs Garage parking available Transportation Bus: 70, Division & Wood (0.50 mi) Subway: Blue Line, Damen-O'Hare (0.21 mi) Bus: 50, Damen & Milwaukee/North Ave (Blue Line) (0.20 mi) Bus: 9, Ashland & North Ave (0.29 mi) Bus: 56, Milwaukee & Honore (0.13 mi) Bus: 72, North Ave & Wood (0.04 mi) Bus: 73, Cortland & Hermitage (0.40 mi) Bus: 132, Clybourn Metra Station (0.46 mi)



Terms: One year lease