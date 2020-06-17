All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

1822 N Campbell Ave

1822 North Campbell Avenue · (312) 857-6605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1822 North Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3N · Avail. Sep 1

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
ID: 2120675
Rent: $2,700 / Month
Beds: 3
Bath: 2
Available Date: 09/01/2020
Pet: Pet Friendly
Parking:: off-street parking

Large Top Floor apartment with Queen Sized Bedrooms, Laundry in unit, 1 Tandem Parking spot included (2 Spaces), Close to Blue Line, Great Closet Space, central heat/ac, dishwasher, hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Large Deck.
FEATURES
Dishwasher
Microwave
Patio

________________________________________

To learn more about availability, location, or further info on this property, please contact me directly with the listing ID above, your desired Move-in Date.

Paul Satula
Leasing Consultant
The Apartment Source
T: 312-857-6605
**TEXT OR EMAIL FOR FASTEST RESPONSE
PLEASE INCLUDE LISTING ID**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 N Campbell Ave have any available units?
1822 N Campbell Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 N Campbell Ave have?
Some of 1822 N Campbell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 N Campbell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1822 N Campbell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 N Campbell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 N Campbell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1822 N Campbell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1822 N Campbell Ave offers parking.
Does 1822 N Campbell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 N Campbell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 N Campbell Ave have a pool?
No, 1822 N Campbell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1822 N Campbell Ave have accessible units?
No, 1822 N Campbell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 N Campbell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 N Campbell Ave has units with dishwashers.
