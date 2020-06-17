1822 N Campbell Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

ID: 2120675

Rent: $2,700 / Month

Beds: 3

Bath: 2

Available Date: 09/01/2020

Pet: Pet Friendly

Parking:: off-street parking



Large Top Floor apartment with Queen Sized Bedrooms, Laundry in unit, 1 Tandem Parking spot included (2 Spaces), Close to Blue Line, Great Closet Space, central heat/ac, dishwasher, hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Large Deck.

FEATURES

Dishwasher

Microwave

Patio



To learn more about availability, location, or further info on this property, please contact me directly with the listing ID above, your desired Move-in Date.



Paul Satula

Leasing Consultant

The Apartment Source

T: 312-857-6605

**TEXT OR EMAIL FOR FASTEST RESPONSE

PLEASE INCLUDE LISTING ID**