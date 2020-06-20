Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
1820 W 18TH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1820 W 18TH
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:02 PM
Check Availability
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1820 W 18TH
1820 West 18th Street
·
(917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1820 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Apartment in Pilsen
Lovely 3 bedroom apartment in Pilsen. Features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 Block to the Pink line. Pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1820 W 18TH have any available units?
1820 W 18TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1820 W 18TH have?
Some of 1820 W 18TH's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1820 W 18TH currently offering any rent specials?
1820 W 18TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 W 18TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 W 18TH is pet friendly.
Does 1820 W 18TH offer parking?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not offer parking.
Does 1820 W 18TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 W 18TH have a pool?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not have a pool.
Does 1820 W 18TH have accessible units?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 W 18TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5237-5245 S. Kenwood Avenue
5237-5245 S Kenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5401-5405 S. Drexel Boulevard
5401 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
6224 S Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
2315 N Southport Ave
2315 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
West77
77 West Huron
Chicago, IL 60654
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College