1820 W 18TH.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:02 PM

1820 W 18TH

1820 West 18th Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1820 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Apartment in Pilsen
Lovely 3 bedroom apartment in Pilsen. Features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 1 Block to the Pink line. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1820 W 18TH have any available units?
1820 W 18TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 W 18TH have?
Some of 1820 W 18TH's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 W 18TH currently offering any rent specials?
1820 W 18TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 W 18TH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 W 18TH is pet friendly.
Does 1820 W 18TH offer parking?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not offer parking.
Does 1820 W 18TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 W 18TH have a pool?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not have a pool.
Does 1820 W 18TH have accessible units?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 W 18TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 W 18TH does not have units with dishwashers.

