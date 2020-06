Amenities

Cozy Studio in Excellent Loop Location! Available ASAP

Don't miss out on this lovely studio in the desirable loop neighborhood. Condo offers new carpet throughout with central heat and air. Great lighting with large closet! All utilities included! Building also offers laundry and workout room. Location can't be beat! Restaurants, shops, and public transportation right outside your door. Sorry no pets allowed.