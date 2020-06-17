All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708

1819 South Michigan Avenue · (708) 890-8144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1819 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 708 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
East facing pristine 2 bedroom condo - Property Id: 244589

Bright open floor plan with 11 ft. ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar, S/S appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet storage. Master Bedroom with lots of storage. Large covered balcony, in-unit washer/dryer,- boutique building- rent includes cable TV. Location close to Museum Campus, Mariano's, Trader Joe's, restaurants and entertainment. $2,100 plus $200 for a heated parking space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244589
Property Id 244589

(RLNE5645599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 have any available units?
1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 have?
Some of 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 currently offering any rent specials?
1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 is pet friendly.
Does 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 offer parking?
Yes, 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 does offer parking.
Does 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 have a pool?
No, 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 does not have a pool.
Does 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 have accessible units?
No, 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barry Court - 722 W Barry Ave
722 West Barry Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
5335-5345 S. Kimbark Ave.
5335 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1157 W Diversey
1157 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
7109-15 S Ridgeland
7109 S Ridgeland Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
6401 S Maplewood Ave
6401 S Maplewood Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
4651 North Wolcott Ave. Apt.
4651 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity