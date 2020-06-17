1819 S Michigan Ave Unit 708

Amenities
East facing pristine 2 bedroom condo - Property Id: 244589
Bright open floor plan with 11 ft. ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Modern kitchen with breakfast bar, S/S appliances, granite countertops, and ample cabinet storage. Master Bedroom with lots of storage. Large covered balcony, in-unit washer/dryer,- boutique building- rent includes cable TV. Location close to Museum Campus, Mariano's, Trader Joe's, restaurants and entertainment. $2,100 plus $200 for a heated parking space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244589
