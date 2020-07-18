All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH

1814 West Cortland Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1814 West Cortland Street, Chicago, IL 60622
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2R/CH · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
1814 W CORTLAND ST., #2R/CH - Property Id: 311001

Spacious 2B 2B CH in Bucktown with W/D and Dishwasher. Available 6/18
This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom coach house located in great Bucktown location is available 6/18. Sunny with hardwood and carpeted floors, kitchen with SS appliances, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space, decent size bedrooms with walk in closets, a den, two full tiled bathrooms where one of them has double vanities, W/D in unit, central A/C and heat system, lots of storage space, yard and a back deck perfect for hanging out and BBQ with family and friends to enjoy the summer. Small dogs permitted for an additional fee of $300. Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.

Amenities:
Storage, Outdoor Space, Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1814-w-cortland-st-chicago-il-unit-2r%2Fch/311001
Property Id 311001

(RLNE5953261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH have any available units?
1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH have?
Some of 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH currently offering any rent specials?
1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH is pet friendly.
Does 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH offer parking?
No, 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH does not offer parking.
Does 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH have a pool?
No, 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH does not have a pool.
Does 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH have accessible units?
No, 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1814 W Cortland St 2R/CH?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River North Park Apartments
320 W Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60654
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3054-58 N Greenview / 1507-11 W Barry
3054 North Greenview Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
3521 N Wilton
3521 North Wilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2828 N Pine Grove
2828 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5300 S Drexel
5300 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity