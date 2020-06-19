All apartments in Chicago
1807 West Ellen Street.
1807 West Ellen Street
1807 West Ellen Street

1807 West Ellen Street · (847) 814-9911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1807 West Ellen Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated and spacious 3 bed; 3.1 bath townhome in the heart of Wicker Park! Steps to Division, Damen and Milwaukee with music, restaurants, parks, health clubs, shopping and easy public transportation! This well-maintained home offers three levels of living with a private entrance, in-unit washer and dryer, convenient powder room located on the main level with beautiful hardwood floors. Central A/C and heat. Open concept. Kitchen island with granite countertops, dishwasher, and Stainless Steel appliances. All three bedrooms are complete with recently remodeled en-suite baths, and plenty of closet space. Spacious master bedroom with separate shower and tub and double vanity/sinks. Lower level bedroom has a walk-in closet, decorative fireplace, and built-in shelving for plenty of storage. Private garage parking space included with room for bikes. Close to the 606 trail. Easy on-street permit parking and easy access to expressways! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, water, garbage and snow removal. No pets. Non-smoking tenants ONLY. Available July 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1807 West Ellen Street have any available units?
1807 West Ellen Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 West Ellen Street have?
Some of 1807 West Ellen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 West Ellen Street currently offering any rent specials?
1807 West Ellen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 West Ellen Street pet-friendly?
No, 1807 West Ellen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1807 West Ellen Street offer parking?
Yes, 1807 West Ellen Street does offer parking.
Does 1807 West Ellen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 West Ellen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 West Ellen Street have a pool?
No, 1807 West Ellen Street does not have a pool.
Does 1807 West Ellen Street have accessible units?
No, 1807 West Ellen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 West Ellen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 West Ellen Street has units with dishwashers.

