1807 West Ellen Street.

Amenities

Recently renovated and spacious 3 bed; 3.1 bath townhome in the heart of Wicker Park! Steps to Division, Damen and Milwaukee with music, restaurants, parks, health clubs, shopping and easy public transportation! This well-maintained home offers three levels of living with a private entrance, in-unit washer and dryer, convenient powder room located on the main level with beautiful hardwood floors. Central A/C and heat. Open concept. Kitchen island with granite countertops, dishwasher, and Stainless Steel appliances. All three bedrooms are complete with recently remodeled en-suite baths, and plenty of closet space. Spacious master bedroom with separate shower and tub and double vanity/sinks. Lower level bedroom has a walk-in closet, decorative fireplace, and built-in shelving for plenty of storage. Private garage parking space included with room for bikes. Close to the 606 trail. Easy on-street permit parking and easy access to expressways! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, water, garbage and snow removal. No pets. Non-smoking tenants ONLY. Available July 1, 2020.