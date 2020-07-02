All apartments in Chicago
1800 North Halsted

1800 North Halsted Street · (312) 728-8244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1800 North Halsted.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy modern vintage living while walking to everything-including the city's best restaurants and nightlife-at 1800 N Halsted.1 AND 2 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over age 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee, $650 for 3 bedroom
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per apt: does not apply to birds, fish, or lizards
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restriction
Parking Details: On lot is $150 per month; Off street parking may be obtained through City of Chicago http://www.chicityclerk.com/city-stickers-parking/about-city-stickers.
Storage Details: Some locations have outside storage buildings available at $75 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 North Halsted have any available units?
1800 North Halsted doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1800 North Halsted have?
Some of 1800 North Halsted's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 North Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
1800 North Halsted is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 North Halsted pet-friendly?
Yes, 1800 North Halsted is pet friendly.
Does 1800 North Halsted offer parking?
Yes, 1800 North Halsted offers parking.
Does 1800 North Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 North Halsted does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 North Halsted have a pool?
No, 1800 North Halsted does not have a pool.
Does 1800 North Halsted have accessible units?
No, 1800 North Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 North Halsted have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 North Halsted has units with dishwashers.
