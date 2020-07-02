1800 North Halsted

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over age 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee, $650 for 3 bedroom
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per apt: does not apply to birds, fish, or lizards
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breed Restriction
Parking Details: On lot is $150 per month; Off street parking may be obtained through City of Chicago http://www.chicityclerk.com/city-stickers-parking/about-city-stickers.
Storage Details: Some locations have outside storage buildings available at $75 per month.