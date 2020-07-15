All apartments in Chicago
180 W Adams
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

180 W Adams

180 West Adams Street · (312) 728-3592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60603
The Loop

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

Studio

Studio

$1,495

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1x1

$1,595

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 180 W Adams.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
lobby
package receiving
The loft style units at 180 W. Adams exceed the loftiest of expectations. Enjoy all the loft essentials - exposed brick, large windows, high ceilings - while living on the cusp of the always trendy West Loop neighborhood.

Along with all the architectural gems of loft living, you'll also have the modern updates that make your life easy: In-Unit laundry, Internet and DirecTV amenities to name a few.

When you're not sipping a local brew while soaking in the Sears Tower at sunset, you'll be out exploring the hippest in Chicago's eat + drink scene.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 non-refundable move in fee per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: .
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 W Adams have any available units?
180 W Adams offers studio floorplans starting at $1,495 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,595. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 W Adams have?
Some of 180 W Adams's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 W Adams currently offering any rent specials?
180 W Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 W Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 W Adams is pet friendly.
Does 180 W Adams offer parking?
No, 180 W Adams does not offer parking.
Does 180 W Adams have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 W Adams offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 W Adams have a pool?
No, 180 W Adams does not have a pool.
Does 180 W Adams have accessible units?
Yes, 180 W Adams has accessible units.
Does 180 W Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 W Adams has units with dishwashers.
