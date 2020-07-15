Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr gym lobby package receiving

The loft style units at 180 W. Adams exceed the loftiest of expectations. Enjoy all the loft essentials - exposed brick, large windows, high ceilings - while living on the cusp of the always trendy West Loop neighborhood.



Along with all the architectural gems of loft living, you'll also have the modern updates that make your life easy: In-Unit laundry, Internet and DirecTV amenities to name a few.



When you're not sipping a local brew while soaking in the Sears Tower at sunset, you'll be out exploring the hippest in Chicago's eat + drink scene.