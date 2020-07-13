18 East Elm

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

If life were a movie, where would you live? A turn-of-the-20th-century hotel in Chicago's Gold Coast, of course! That hotel is now the apartment building at 18 E. Elm filled with history and stories, just a short stroll from the Magnificent Mile and fabled State and Rush Streets.



A sneak preview of the gorgeous apartment inside includes: hardwood floors, large walk-in closets (a must for any movie star), new kitchen appliances and so many more great perks.



Being mere minutes away from Oak Street Beach for the summer and steps from infinite opportunities for shopping, restaurant sampling and fun-having, means the movie of your life will be fabulous year-round in this gorgeous Gold Coast Apartment on Elm.