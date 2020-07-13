All apartments in Chicago
18 East Elm
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

18 East Elm

18 E Elm St · (312) 487-3923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 E Elm St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,165

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b

$2,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 18 East Elm.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
If life were a movie, where would you live? A turn-of-the-20th-century hotel in Chicago's Gold Coast, of course! That hotel is now the apartment building at 18 E. Elm filled with history and stories, just a short stroll from the Magnificent Mile and fabled State and Rush Streets.\n\nA sneak preview of the gorgeous apartment inside includes: hardwood floors, large walk-in closets (a must for any movie star), new kitchen appliances and so many more great perks.\n\nBeing mere minutes away from Oak Street Beach for the summer and steps from infinite opportunities for shopping, restaurant sampling and fun-having, means the movie of your life will be fabulous year-round in this gorgeous Gold Coast Apartment on Elm.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 East Elm have any available units?
18 East Elm offers studio floorplans starting at $1,165, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,495. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 East Elm have?
Some of 18 East Elm's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 East Elm currently offering any rent specials?
18 East Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 East Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 East Elm is pet friendly.
Does 18 East Elm offer parking?
No, 18 East Elm does not offer parking.
Does 18 East Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 East Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 East Elm have a pool?
No, 18 East Elm does not have a pool.
Does 18 East Elm have accessible units?
No, 18 East Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 18 East Elm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 East Elm has units with dishwashers.
