1750 North Clark

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

From Michelin-starred restaurants and world-class museums to some of Chicago s iconic bars and shopping, Lincoln Park is truly the place to be! Whether you spend the weekend at Lincoln Park Zoo (for free!), biking down the lakefront path, or bar-hopping down Halsted Street late into the evening, you can be sure you re in for a treat! Need a new outfit for an upcoming event? Check out all the shops all down Armitage Street and you ll be sure to find something that catches your eye end the day with a movie at Arclight Cinema and you can see why Lincoln Park is such a hot spot. Features: - Wood flooring - Upgraded kitchens - Floor to ceiling windows - 24/7 door staff - Fitness suites - Roof deck tanning and pool - Central air and heat



Terms: One year lease