All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1750 North Clark.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1750 North Clark
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:12 PM

1750 North Clark

1750 North Clark Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1750 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
From Michelin-starred restaurants and world-class museums to some of Chicago s iconic bars and shopping, Lincoln Park is truly the place to be! Whether you spend the weekend at Lincoln Park Zoo (for free!), biking down the lakefront path, or bar-hopping down Halsted Street late into the evening, you can be sure you re in for a treat! Need a new outfit for an upcoming event? Check out all the shops all down Armitage Street and you ll be sure to find something that catches your eye end the day with a movie at Arclight Cinema and you can see why Lincoln Park is such a hot spot. Features: - Wood flooring - Upgraded kitchens - Floor to ceiling windows - 24/7 door staff - Fitness suites - Roof deck tanning and pool - Central air and heat

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 North Clark have any available units?
1750 North Clark has a unit available for $5,993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 North Clark have?
Some of 1750 North Clark's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 North Clark currently offering any rent specials?
1750 North Clark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 North Clark pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 North Clark is pet friendly.
Does 1750 North Clark offer parking?
Yes, 1750 North Clark does offer parking.
Does 1750 North Clark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 North Clark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 North Clark have a pool?
Yes, 1750 North Clark has a pool.
Does 1750 North Clark have accessible units?
No, 1750 North Clark does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 North Clark have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 North Clark does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1750 North Clark?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
540 West Briar Place
540 W Briar Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
Winthrop Place
6124 N Winthrop Ave
Chicago, IL 60660
4917-23 N Hermitage
4917 North Hermitage Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity