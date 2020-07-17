All apartments in Chicago
1750 N Clark St 1313

1750 North Clark Street · (224) 532-7876
Location

1750 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Unit 1313 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,687

Studio · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Unit 1313 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful studio with great views in Lincoln park! - Property Id: 307349

--1 month free--
Beautiful studio with plenty of closet space, SS appliances, counter space, large living and sleeping area with jaw dropping views!

Building features:
-Rooftop pool and open-air grilling deck
-Multiple entertaining areas
-3,000 square foot fitness center
-44th floor business center
-24-hour maintenance and door staff
-Resident Events
-On-site dry cleaners offering wash & fold service
-Indoor parking garage
-Storage facilities

Call - Text - Email for more info
Anthony Barbosa | Leasing Consultant
Downtown Apartment Company
Phone: 224-532-7876

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 N Clark St 1313 have any available units?
1750 N Clark St 1313 has a unit available for $1,687 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 N Clark St 1313 have?
Some of 1750 N Clark St 1313's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 N Clark St 1313 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 N Clark St 1313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 N Clark St 1313 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 N Clark St 1313 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 N Clark St 1313 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 N Clark St 1313 offers parking.
Does 1750 N Clark St 1313 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 N Clark St 1313 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 N Clark St 1313 have a pool?
Yes, 1750 N Clark St 1313 has a pool.
Does 1750 N Clark St 1313 have accessible units?
No, 1750 N Clark St 1313 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 N Clark St 1313 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 N Clark St 1313 has units with dishwashers.
