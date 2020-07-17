1750 N Clark St 1313

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Unit 1313 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful studio with great views in Lincoln park! - Property Id: 307349



--1 month free--

Beautiful studio with plenty of closet space, SS appliances, counter space, large living and sleeping area with jaw dropping views!



Building features:

-Rooftop pool and open-air grilling deck

-Multiple entertaining areas

-3,000 square foot fitness center

-44th floor business center

-24-hour maintenance and door staff

-Resident Events

-On-site dry cleaners offering wash & fold service

-Indoor parking garage

-Storage facilities



Call - Text - Email for more info

Anthony Barbosa | Leasing Consultant

Downtown Apartment Company

Phone: 224-532-7876



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1750-n-clark-st-chicago-il-unit-1313/307349

Property Id 307349



(RLNE5950932)