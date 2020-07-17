1750 N Clark St 1313

Amenities
Unit 1313 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful studio with great views in Lincoln park! - Property Id: 307349
--1 month free--
Beautiful studio with plenty of closet space, SS appliances, counter space, large living and sleeping area with jaw dropping views!
Building features:
-Rooftop pool and open-air grilling deck
-Multiple entertaining areas
-3,000 square foot fitness center
-44th floor business center
-24-hour maintenance and door staff
-Resident Events
-On-site dry cleaners offering wash & fold service
-Indoor parking garage
-Storage facilities
Call - Text - Email for more info
Anthony Barbosa | Leasing Consultant
Downtown Apartment Company
Phone: 224-532-7876
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1750-n-clark-st-chicago-il-unit-1313/307349
Property Id 307349
(RLNE5950932)