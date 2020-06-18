All apartments in Chicago
175 Harbor

175 Harbor Drive · (312) 869-9652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Harbor Drive, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
The classic Beaux Arts building has been thoroughly restored and completely updated to become one of the desirable upscale Chicago apartment buildings in the city. Located where the Gold Coast meets Streeterville, luxury Lake Shore Drive apartments offers residents breathtaking views of the lake and city, and direct access to Chicago's finest parks, beaches, shops, restaurants and cultural attractions. New Chicago apartments offer the ultimate in comfort and luxury with spacious plans, high ceilings, spectacular views, and upscale finishes and amenities, all in a historically significant building. More apartments for rent and homes for sale: www.chicagodoorstep.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Harbor have any available units?
175 Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 Harbor have?
Some of 175 Harbor's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
175 Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 175 Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 175 Harbor offer parking?
No, 175 Harbor does not offer parking.
Does 175 Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Harbor have a pool?
No, 175 Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 175 Harbor have accessible units?
No, 175 Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Harbor has units with dishwashers.
