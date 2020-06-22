All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1746 W Nelson St

1746 West Nelson Street · (786) 622-6882
Location

1746 West Nelson Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment! 1 Parking Included - Property Id: 298733

Don't miss out on this wonderful 3 bedroom apartment in Lakeview. Parking included. Hardwood Floors. dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer in unit. Easily accessible to grocery stores, shopping, and night life. Inquire within

Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298733
Property Id 298733

(RLNE5850360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 W Nelson St have any available units?
1746 W Nelson St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1746 W Nelson St have?
Some of 1746 W Nelson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 W Nelson St currently offering any rent specials?
1746 W Nelson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 W Nelson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 W Nelson St is pet friendly.
Does 1746 W Nelson St offer parking?
Yes, 1746 W Nelson St does offer parking.
Does 1746 W Nelson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 W Nelson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 W Nelson St have a pool?
No, 1746 W Nelson St does not have a pool.
Does 1746 W Nelson St have accessible units?
No, 1746 W Nelson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 W Nelson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 W Nelson St has units with dishwashers.
