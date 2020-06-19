All apartments in Chicago
1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave

1743 West Bryn Mawr Avenue · (773) 968-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1743 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
MODERN 1 BED! FREE WIFI! FREE PARKING FOR A YEAR! - Property Id: 268155

Location: 1743 W. Bryn Mawr
Rent: $1,250
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets Allowed: Pets ok!
Lease Term: 12 months

This second-floor walk-up is available now. Heat, water, trash, storage, and Wi-Fi are included in the rent. Rent this month to receive 1 year of FREE Off-street parking. Laundry is onsite. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

Gisev Teli (Will)
Landstar Realty
(773) 968-0161

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268155
Property Id 268155

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave have any available units?
1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave have?
Some of 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave does offer parking.
Does 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave have a pool?
No, 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave have accessible units?
No, 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
