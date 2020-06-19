1743 W Bryn Mawr Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

MODERN 1 BED! FREE WIFI! FREE PARKING FOR A YEAR! - Property Id: 268155



Location: 1743 W. Bryn Mawr

Rent: $1,250

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets Allowed: Pets ok!

Lease Term: 12 months



This second-floor walk-up is available now. Heat, water, trash, storage, and Wi-Fi are included in the rent. Rent this month to receive 1 year of FREE Off-street parking. Laundry is onsite. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING



Gisev Teli (Will)

Landstar Realty

(773) 968-0161



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268155

No Dogs Allowed



