1742 W School

2 bedroom 1 bathroom - Property Id: 143198
This is a large, spacious unit , has large ceiling fans, walk-in closet, new hardwood floors, and washer and drier in unit, lots of storage space. Newly remodeled bathroom! Big, well-maintained back yard. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the El. Pets are okay $ 25.00 pet rent per month, and garage parking is $175. There is Non-Refundable move-in fee of $ 595.00 plus first moths rent before the move in date. Available September 1
