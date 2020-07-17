1741 W Division St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 1741 W DIVISION, #2 - Property Id: 307017
Wicker Park 2 Bed 2 Bath
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Wicker Park. Features hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, master bath has jacuzzi tub and standing shower. Washer & dryer in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Steps to nightlife, restaurants, grocery, shopping and more. Easy access to CTA. Presented by Fulton Grace
Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
No Dogs Allowed
