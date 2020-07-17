All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1741 W Division St 2

1741 West Division Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1741 West Division Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 1741 W DIVISION, #2 - Property Id: 307017

Wicker Park 2 Bed 2 Bath
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Wicker Park. Features hardwood floors throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms, master bath has jacuzzi tub and standing shower. Washer & dryer in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Steps to nightlife, restaurants, grocery, shopping and more. Easy access to CTA. Presented by Fulton Grace

Amenities:
Balcony, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1741-w-division-st-chicago-il-unit-2/307017
Property Id 307017

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 W Division St 2 have any available units?
1741 W Division St 2 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 W Division St 2 have?
Some of 1741 W Division St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 W Division St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1741 W Division St 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 W Division St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1741 W Division St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1741 W Division St 2 offer parking?
No, 1741 W Division St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1741 W Division St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 W Division St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 W Division St 2 have a pool?
No, 1741 W Division St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1741 W Division St 2 have accessible units?
No, 1741 W Division St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 W Division St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 W Division St 2 has units with dishwashers.
