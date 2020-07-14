1732 North Dayton Street, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 835W-1B · Avail. Jul 29
$1,877
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1732D-2A · Avail. Aug 21
$2,124
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1732 North Dayton.
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy spacious apartment living while walking to everything - including the city's best restaurants, shops and nightlife-at 1732 N. Dayton and 835 W. Willow.1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $350-$600 based Move-in Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Street-parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1732 North Dayton have any available units?
1732 North Dayton has 2 units available starting at $1,877 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 North Dayton have?
Some of 1732 North Dayton's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 North Dayton currently offering any rent specials?
1732 North Dayton is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE RENT! For a limited time when you lease your new apartment home by 7/15/20. Call today! Contact us today to schedule your virtual visit!
Is 1732 North Dayton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 North Dayton is pet friendly.
Does 1732 North Dayton offer parking?
Yes, 1732 North Dayton offers parking.
Does 1732 North Dayton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 North Dayton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 North Dayton have a pool?
No, 1732 North Dayton does not have a pool.
Does 1732 North Dayton have accessible units?
No, 1732 North Dayton does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 North Dayton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 North Dayton has units with dishwashers.