Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

1724 Juneway Ter.

1724 West Juneway Terrace · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1724 West Juneway Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Excellent two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features heat and water included, rehabbed kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large living area, small deck, rehabbed bathroom, linen closet, huge bedrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Juneway Ter. have any available units?
1724 Juneway Ter. has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Juneway Ter. have?
Some of 1724 Juneway Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Juneway Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Juneway Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Juneway Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Juneway Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1724 Juneway Ter. offer parking?
No, 1724 Juneway Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 1724 Juneway Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Juneway Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Juneway Ter. have a pool?
No, 1724 Juneway Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Juneway Ter. have accessible units?
No, 1724 Juneway Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Juneway Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Juneway Ter. has units with dishwashers.
