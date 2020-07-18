1724 Juneway Ter.

Amenities
Excellent two bedroom, one bathroom in the heart of Rogers Park! Unit features heat and water included, rehabbed kitchen with espresso cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large living area, small deck, rehabbed bathroom, linen closet, huge bedrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, and more! Steps to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease