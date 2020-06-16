All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1721 W 79th St

1721 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1721 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Spacious 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 253788

Spacious 1Bd 1Bath $950/Month $500/None refundable Move in fee Upon Approval. Tenants Are responsible for Utilities. To Schedule a private tour of this property Contact Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 For faster response text. Thanks your business is appreciated.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253788
Property Id 253788

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5790287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

