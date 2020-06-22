All apartments in Chicago
1716 N Park Dr 2

1716 N North Park Ave · (510) 230-7173
Location

1716 N North Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$3,766

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Gut Rehabbed Old Town 3 Bed, 2 Bath, In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 298562

Apartment Features:

- Hardwood floors throughout
- Brand new kitchen with stone counters, white 42" cabinets, and SS appliances
- Dishwasher, microwave, stove, fridge, deep sink with custom faucets
- Brand new bathrooms with designer finishes
- Central HVAC
- In unit washer and dryer
- Great sized and equal bedrooms
- Street parking only
Property Id 298562

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 N Park Dr 2 have any available units?
1716 N Park Dr 2 has a unit available for $3,766 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 N Park Dr 2 have?
Some of 1716 N Park Dr 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 N Park Dr 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1716 N Park Dr 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 N Park Dr 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1716 N Park Dr 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1716 N Park Dr 2 offer parking?
No, 1716 N Park Dr 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1716 N Park Dr 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 N Park Dr 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 N Park Dr 2 have a pool?
No, 1716 N Park Dr 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1716 N Park Dr 2 have accessible units?
No, 1716 N Park Dr 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 N Park Dr 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1716 N Park Dr 2 has units with dishwashers.
