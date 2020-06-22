1716 N Park Dr 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Gut Rehabbed Old Town 3 Bed, 2 Bath, In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 298562
Apartment Features:
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Brand new kitchen with stone counters, white 42" cabinets, and SS appliances
- Dishwasher, microwave, stove, fridge, deep sink with custom faucets
- Brand new bathrooms with designer finishes
- Central HVAC
- In unit washer and dryer
- Great sized and equal bedrooms
- Street parking only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298562
No Dogs Allowed
