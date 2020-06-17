All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

1715 North KEELER Avenue

1715 North Keeler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1715 North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639
Humboldt Park

Amenities

all utils included
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. NICE BIG EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A LOT OF CABINETS. PLENTY OF SPACE PLUS A FULL PANTRY. CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY. BUILDING IS TOTALLY SECURE BACKYARD IS ALL CONCRETE AND SAFE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 North KEELER Avenue have any available units?
1715 North KEELER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1715 North KEELER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1715 North KEELER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 North KEELER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1715 North KEELER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1715 North KEELER Avenue offer parking?
No, 1715 North KEELER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1715 North KEELER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 North KEELER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 North KEELER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1715 North KEELER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1715 North KEELER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1715 North KEELER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 North KEELER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 North KEELER Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 North KEELER Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 North KEELER Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
