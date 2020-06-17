1715 North KEELER Avenue

Amenities

all utils included microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. NICE BIG EAT IN KITCHEN WITH A LOT OF CABINETS. PLENTY OF SPACE PLUS A FULL PANTRY. CLEAN AND MOVE IN READY. BUILDING IS TOTALLY SECURE BACKYARD IS ALL CONCRETE AND SAFE.