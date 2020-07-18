All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1706 N RICHMOND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1706 N RICHMOND
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:02 PM

1706 N RICHMOND

1706 North Richmond Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1706 North Richmond Street, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Impossible-to-find single family home on one of Logan/Humboldt's best blocks only a few minutes away from the 606, Parson's, the California Blue Line and all that Logan Square has to offer. Incredible living space, with beautiful porch and deck overlooking landscaped backyard with two gorgeous trees both in the front and back. Four bedrooms with 3 1/2 baths all with high-end finishes throughout. House has stainless steel appliances, 2-fireplaces, 3-outdoor spaces, granite countertops, 2-car garage, washer and dryer, custom-high-end Y-lighting, 2-skylights, whirlpool jacuzzi tub with separate shower and double vanities. Extremely spacious master suite with two huge walk-in closets. Trendy custom wall-paper in select bedrooms/office and an incredible amount of windows and light throughout. Available August 1st.
 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 N RICHMOND have any available units?
1706 N RICHMOND has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 N RICHMOND have?
Some of 1706 N RICHMOND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 N RICHMOND currently offering any rent specials?
1706 N RICHMOND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 N RICHMOND pet-friendly?
No, 1706 N RICHMOND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1706 N RICHMOND offer parking?
Yes, 1706 N RICHMOND offers parking.
Does 1706 N RICHMOND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 N RICHMOND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 N RICHMOND have a pool?
Yes, 1706 N RICHMOND has a pool.
Does 1706 N RICHMOND have accessible units?
No, 1706 N RICHMOND does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 N RICHMOND have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 N RICHMOND does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1706 N RICHMOND?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
7624 S Kingston
7624 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Left Bank
300 N Canal Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Reside at 2525
2525 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
3309 N Southport
3309 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
849-53 W Lill
849 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity