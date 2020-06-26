1704 South Morgan Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 7/15! Updated and spacious 2 bed + 2 bath apartment is perfectly situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, just blocks from Pilsen entertainment and restaurants! Expansive layout lets in all day natural light and in great condition. Open concept floor plan offers combined living/dining room with front balcony and fireplace. Beautiful kitchen has ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counter tops, and island with breakfast bar seating. Master bedroom offers a massive walk-in closet, private balcony and en-suite bathroom with double sinks, marbled shower and separate deep soaking tub. Large second bedroom has great closet space and its own dedicated bathroom. 1 exterior parking space included in price! Cats only. Can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Ready for new tenants starting 7/15.