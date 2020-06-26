All apartments in Chicago
1704 South Morgan Street

1704 South Morgan Street · (312) 881-8981
Location

1704 South Morgan Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 7/15! Updated and spacious 2 bed + 2 bath apartment is perfectly situated on a quiet, tree-lined street, just blocks from Pilsen entertainment and restaurants! Expansive layout lets in all day natural light and in great condition. Open concept floor plan offers combined living/dining room with front balcony and fireplace. Beautiful kitchen has ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counter tops, and island with breakfast bar seating. Master bedroom offers a massive walk-in closet, private balcony and en-suite bathroom with double sinks, marbled shower and separate deep soaking tub. Large second bedroom has great closet space and its own dedicated bathroom. 1 exterior parking space included in price! Cats only. Can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Ready for new tenants starting 7/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 South Morgan Street have any available units?
1704 South Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 South Morgan Street have?
Some of 1704 South Morgan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 South Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1704 South Morgan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 South Morgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 South Morgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1704 South Morgan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1704 South Morgan Street offers parking.
Does 1704 South Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 South Morgan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 South Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 1704 South Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1704 South Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 1704 South Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 South Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 South Morgan Street has units with dishwashers.
