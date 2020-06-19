1702 North North Park Avenue

Amenities

GORGEOUS 2BED/2BA CONDO FOR RENT IN PRIME OLD TOWN

Rarely available 2bed/2ba walk up condo for rent in historic Old Town Triangle. Features include beautiful original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout. Bright & spacious living room w/ wood-burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Very large bedrooms that can accommodate a king size bed plus more. Master bath features a brand new vanity. Kitchen has been recently upgraded w/ high end ss appliances including Gaggenau oven. Large kitchen island with tons of counter and cabinet space throughout. Good size laundry room with room for additional storage off kitchen. Private deck overlooking Crilly Court - Feels like you are not in the city at all! Incredible desirable location - Steps to Wells Street dining, Treasure Island grocery store, Lincoln Park, & Zoo. Perfect for Old Town Art Fair! A must see!



