Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

1702 North North Park Avenue

1702 North North Park Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1714340
Location

1702 North North Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
GORGEOUS 2BED/2BA CONDO FOR RENT IN PRIME OLD TOWN
Rarely available 2bed/2ba walk up condo for rent in historic Old Town Triangle. Features include beautiful original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout. Bright & spacious living room w/ wood-burning fireplace and tons of natural light. Very large bedrooms that can accommodate a king size bed plus more. Master bath features a brand new vanity. Kitchen has been recently upgraded w/ high end ss appliances including Gaggenau oven. Large kitchen island with tons of counter and cabinet space throughout. Good size laundry room with room for additional storage off kitchen. Private deck overlooking Crilly Court - Feels like you are not in the city at all! Incredible desirable location - Steps to Wells Street dining, Treasure Island grocery store, Lincoln Park, & Zoo. Perfect for Old Town Art Fair! A must see!

Amenities:
Bicycle Room, Storage, Fireplace, Private Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 North North Park Avenue have any available units?
1702 North North Park Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1702 North North Park Avenue have?
Some of 1702 North North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 North North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1702 North North Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 North North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1702 North North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1702 North North Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1702 North North Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1702 North North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1702 North North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 North North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1702 North North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1702 North North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1702 North North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 North North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1702 North North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
