1661 North Albany Avenue

Amenities
2 bedroom apartment available in booming West Town location. Just steps from the 606 trail. Features hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchen w/ ss appliances and granite counters. In-unit laundry. Parking included. Close proximity to all of Logan Square/Humboldt Park's amazing nightlife, restaurants, outdoor parks, shops & more. Available immediately.
Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
