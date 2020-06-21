All apartments in Chicago
1661 North Albany Avenue

1661 North Albany Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1898906
Location

1661 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Humboldt Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
2 bedroom apartment available in booming West Town location. Just steps from the 606 trail. Features hardwood floors, newly renovated kitchen w/ ss appliances and granite counters. In-unit laundry. Parking included. Close proximity to all of Logan Square/Humboldt Park's amazing nightlife, restaurants, outdoor parks, shops & more. Available immediately.

Amenities:
Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Private Deck, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 North Albany Avenue have any available units?
1661 North Albany Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1661 North Albany Avenue have?
Some of 1661 North Albany Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 North Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1661 North Albany Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 North Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 North Albany Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1661 North Albany Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1661 North Albany Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1661 North Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1661 North Albany Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 North Albany Avenue have a pool?
No, 1661 North Albany Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1661 North Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1661 North Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 North Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 North Albany Avenue has units with dishwashers.
