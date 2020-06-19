All apartments in Chicago
1660 North La Salle Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:55 AM

1660 North La Salle Drive

1660 N La Salle Dr · (815) 325-8594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1309 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
Spacious 1-bed, 1-bath condo in popular Old Town building! Eastern exposure allows for incredible lake views with floor to ceiling windows. Plenty of storage throughout with abundant closet space. Kitchen has Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry. Tile flooring throughout. Bathroom recently redone. Central heat & a/c. Rent includes heat, gas, cable, and internet. Rental parking available in this full amenity building. Building features secured entry, outdoor pool, party room, laundry room, fitness center, sundeck, 24-hour door staff, on-site dry cleaners, and bicycle storage. Amazing Old Town location, extremely close to bars/restaurants, shopping, entertainment, fitness centers, and salons. CTA bus stop outside your door with less than a 10-minute walk to the Sedgwick Brown Line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 North La Salle Drive have any available units?
1660 North La Salle Drive has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 North La Salle Drive have?
Some of 1660 North La Salle Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 North La Salle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1660 North La Salle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 North La Salle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1660 North La Salle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1660 North La Salle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1660 North La Salle Drive does offer parking.
Does 1660 North La Salle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 North La Salle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 North La Salle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1660 North La Salle Drive has a pool.
Does 1660 North La Salle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1660 North La Salle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 North La Salle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 North La Salle Drive has units with dishwashers.
