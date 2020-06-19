1660 North La Salle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage internet access

Spacious 1-bed, 1-bath condo in popular Old Town building! Eastern exposure allows for incredible lake views with floor to ceiling windows. Plenty of storage throughout with abundant closet space. Kitchen has Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and maple cabinetry. Tile flooring throughout. Bathroom recently redone. Central heat & a/c. Rent includes heat, gas, cable, and internet. Rental parking available in this full amenity building. Building features secured entry, outdoor pool, party room, laundry room, fitness center, sundeck, 24-hour door staff, on-site dry cleaners, and bicycle storage. Amazing Old Town location, extremely close to bars/restaurants, shopping, entertainment, fitness centers, and salons. CTA bus stop outside your door with less than a 10-minute walk to the Sedgwick Brown Line.