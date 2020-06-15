All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1656 E 84th St 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1656 E 84th St 1
Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

1656 E 84th St 1

1656 East 84th Street · (312) 286-6567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Avalon Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1656 East 84th Street, Chicago, IL 60617
Avalon Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 BD / Newly Renovated Apt For Rent - Property Id: 109292

Approximately 1200 square feet. Apartment has a large living room with brick fireplace surround, two bedrooms, formal dining room, entry closet, dark hardwood floors, one 3-piece bathroom, energy efficient windows, window blinds, ceiling fans, and individual central air and heating unit. The eat-in kitchens has dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances (gas cooking), ceramic floors, hood vents, and quartz counter tops.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109292
Property Id 109292

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 E 84th St 1 have any available units?
1656 E 84th St 1 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 E 84th St 1 have?
Some of 1656 E 84th St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 E 84th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1656 E 84th St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 E 84th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1656 E 84th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1656 E 84th St 1 offer parking?
No, 1656 E 84th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1656 E 84th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 E 84th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 E 84th St 1 have a pool?
No, 1656 E 84th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1656 E 84th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1656 E 84th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 E 84th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 E 84th St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1656 E 84th St 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5411-5421 S. Ellis Avenue
5411 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
The Scott Residences
211 W Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
6822 N Wayne
6822 North Wayne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
2920-26 North Burling
2920 N Burling St
Chicago, IL 60657
1401 S State Apartments
1401 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
428 West Surf St. Apt.
428 West Surf Street
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity