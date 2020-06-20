All apartments in Chicago
1653 Halsted
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

1653 Halsted

1653 N Halsted St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1653 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in Lincoln Park / Old Town features updated eat in kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living area, tall ceilings, central heat and air, equal sized carpeted bedrooms, great closet space, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, in unit laundry, deck, and cats are welcome. Steps to shopping, North/Clybourn Red Line, and amazing restaurants! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Halsted have any available units?
1653 Halsted has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 Halsted have?
Some of 1653 Halsted's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Halsted isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Halsted pet-friendly?
Yes, 1653 Halsted is pet friendly.
Does 1653 Halsted offer parking?
No, 1653 Halsted does not offer parking.
Does 1653 Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Halsted does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Halsted have a pool?
No, 1653 Halsted does not have a pool.
Does 1653 Halsted have accessible units?
No, 1653 Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Halsted have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 Halsted has units with dishwashers.
