1653 Halsted

Amenities
Outstanding two bedroom, one bathroom in Lincoln Park / Old Town features updated eat in kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, spacious living area, tall ceilings, central heat and air, equal sized carpeted bedrooms, great closet space, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, in unit laundry, deck, and cats are welcome. Steps to shopping, North/Clybourn Red Line, and amazing restaurants! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease