1650 West Adams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access new construction

OA LUX One Month Free for 22 Month Lease!!OA LUX New Construction in Red Hot West Loop/Medical District. Premiere Floorplan- South facing 900+ sqft One Bed/Two Full Baths with Private Deck, Dining Room, Chef's Kitchen and Luxury Baths. Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and Double Vanity with Spa-Level Oversized Shower. Modern finishes include wide plank oak floors, stainless appliances, wine fridge, quartz counter tops with waterfall edge, soaker tub in guest bath & amazing full sized windows with sleek roller shades and south exposures. Custom outfitted closets & interior designer details throughout. Hi Efficiency appliances & mechanical's, Nest Thermostats & WiFi Included. Elevator building with exercise room, attached garage parking available & stunning common rooftop deck with Pergola, Grill stations, seating, landscaping and amazing city views. Available for Immediate Occupancy! Attached garage parking available