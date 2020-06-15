All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:09 PM

1650 West Adams Street

1650 W Adams St · (773) 645-7900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
OA LUX One Month Free for 22 Month Lease!!OA LUX New Construction in Red Hot West Loop/Medical District. Premiere Floorplan- South facing 900+ sqft One Bed/Two Full Baths with Private Deck, Dining Room, Chef's Kitchen and Luxury Baths. Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and Double Vanity with Spa-Level Oversized Shower. Modern finishes include wide plank oak floors, stainless appliances, wine fridge, quartz counter tops with waterfall edge, soaker tub in guest bath & amazing full sized windows with sleek roller shades and south exposures. Custom outfitted closets & interior designer details throughout. Hi Efficiency appliances & mechanical's, Nest Thermostats & WiFi Included. Elevator building with exercise room, attached garage parking available & stunning common rooftop deck with Pergola, Grill stations, seating, landscaping and amazing city views. Available for Immediate Occupancy! Attached garage parking available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 West Adams Street have any available units?
1650 West Adams Street has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 West Adams Street have?
Some of 1650 West Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 West Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1650 West Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 West Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 1650 West Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1650 West Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 1650 West Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 1650 West Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 West Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 West Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1650 West Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1650 West Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1650 West Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 West Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 West Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
