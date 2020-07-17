All apartments in Chicago
1650 Adams
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

1650 Adams

1650 W Adams St · (773) 701-3493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
OA LUX New Construction in Chicago's Vibrant West Loop. The beauty and comfort of superior-quality building materials, upscale amenities, and stylish details throughout with a variety of floor plans that are as unique as its residents. Modern finishes; wide plank oak floors, stainless appliances including wine coolers in selected units, quartz counter tops with waterfall edge, amazing full sized windows with sleek roller shades. Custom outfitted closets & spa level bath finishes. Hi Efficiency appliances & mechanicals, Nest Thermostats & WiFi Included. Elevator building with exercise room, attached garage parking available & stunning common rooftop deck with Pergola, Grill stations, seating, landscaping and amazing city views. 2nd Floor Units available for August 1st Occupancy! Please allow 24 hour notice for any showing requests. $350 Move In Fee for 1st Person & $150 for each additional person over age of 18. One dog limit- under 40lbs.- Pet Fee of $250. Two cat limit- Pet Fee of $15

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Adams have any available units?
1650 Adams has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 Adams have?
Some of 1650 Adams's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Adams currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 Adams is pet friendly.
Does 1650 Adams offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Adams offers parking.
Does 1650 Adams have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Adams offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Adams have a pool?
No, 1650 Adams does not have a pool.
Does 1650 Adams have accessible units?
No, 1650 Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Adams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1650 Adams has units with dishwashers.
