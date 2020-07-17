1650 Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access new construction

OA LUX New Construction in Chicago's Vibrant West Loop. The beauty and comfort of superior-quality building materials, upscale amenities, and stylish details throughout with a variety of floor plans that are as unique as its residents. Modern finishes; wide plank oak floors, stainless appliances including wine coolers in selected units, quartz counter tops with waterfall edge, amazing full sized windows with sleek roller shades. Custom outfitted closets & spa level bath finishes. Hi Efficiency appliances & mechanicals, Nest Thermostats & WiFi Included. Elevator building with exercise room, attached garage parking available & stunning common rooftop deck with Pergola, Grill stations, seating, landscaping and amazing city views. 2nd Floor Units available for August 1st Occupancy! Please allow 24 hour notice for any showing requests. $350 Move In Fee for 1st Person & $150 for each additional person over age of 18. One dog limit- under 40lbs.- Pet Fee of $250. Two cat limit- Pet Fee of $15



Terms: One year lease