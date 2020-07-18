All apartments in Chicago
1648 N Artesian Ave 1

1648 North Artesian Avenue · (312) 488-9109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1648 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Lofty West Town 2 BR available August 1st! - Property Id: 313414

Open and lofty converted storefront into a 2 bedroom apartment home. Hardwood floors, open kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry, Huge bedrooms for all your stuff.Artesian/North. within blocks to the blue line Western/Milwaukee stop, Rangoli Indian Cuisine, Sticki Rice, and Walgreens.Available 08/01/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1648-n-artesian-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/313414
Property Id 313414

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 have any available units?
1648 N Artesian Ave 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 have?
Some of 1648 N Artesian Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1648 N Artesian Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1648 N Artesian Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
