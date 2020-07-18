1648 N Artesian Ave 1

Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Lofty West Town 2 BR available August 1st! - Property Id: 313414
Open and lofty converted storefront into a 2 bedroom apartment home. Hardwood floors, open kitchen with dishwasher, in unit laundry, Huge bedrooms for all your stuff.Artesian/North. within blocks to the blue line Western/Milwaukee stop, Rangoli Indian Cuisine, Sticki Rice, and Walgreens.Available 08/01/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1648-n-artesian-ave-chicago-il-unit-1/313414
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5952220)