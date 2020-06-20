1647 N North Park ave

Amenities
Old Town 3 Bed / 2 Bath, In unit W/D + Courtyard - Property Id: 285065
Gorgeous 3bed 2 bath in the heart of Old Town. This quintessential Old Town building is located in a walker's paradise near restaurants and shops. Just minutes away from the Sedgwick Brown Line and Red Line! In-unit washer/dryer. Pets OK with pet fee for dogs. This amazing rental is available now and features a courtyard, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and an additional patio being built soon. 2 Parking spaces available for rent. One garage ($195/month) and one tandem ($150/month)
Leopoldo Gutierrez
Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285065
Property Id 285065
(RLNE5798088)