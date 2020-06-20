All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1647 N North Park ave

1647 North North Park Avenue · (786) 622-6882
Location

1647 North North Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2595 · Avail. now

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Old Town 3 Bed / 2 Bath, In unit W/D + Courtyard - Property Id: 285065

Gorgeous 3bed 2 bath in the heart of Old Town. This quintessential Old Town building is located in a walker's paradise near restaurants and shops. Just minutes away from the Sedgwick Brown Line and Red Line! In-unit washer/dryer. Pets OK with pet fee for dogs. This amazing rental is available now and features a courtyard, dishwasher, hardwood floors, and an additional patio being built soon. 2 Parking spaces available for rent. One garage ($195/month) and one tandem ($150/month)

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285065
Property Id 285065

(RLNE5798088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 N North Park ave have any available units?
1647 N North Park ave has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 N North Park ave have?
Some of 1647 N North Park ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 N North Park ave currently offering any rent specials?
1647 N North Park ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 N North Park ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1647 N North Park ave is pet friendly.
Does 1647 N North Park ave offer parking?
Yes, 1647 N North Park ave does offer parking.
Does 1647 N North Park ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 N North Park ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 N North Park ave have a pool?
No, 1647 N North Park ave does not have a pool.
Does 1647 N North Park ave have accessible units?
No, 1647 N North Park ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 N North Park ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1647 N North Park ave has units with dishwashers.
