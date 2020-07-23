All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S

1644 West Greenleaf Avenue · (312) 702-9578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1644 West Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2S · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1644 WEST GREENLEAF AVENUE, #2S - Property Id: 318851

Must See Gut Rehabbed 2 Bed / 2 Bath in Rogers Park!
Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel applicances. Washer & dryer in-unit. Central heat & a/c. Balcony. Pets welcome. Close to Metra & CTA. Steps to restaurants, grocery, and the Lake! *Pictures may be of a similar unit in building.Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1644-w-greenleaf-ave-chicago-il-unit-2s/318851
Property Id 318851

(RLNE5942473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S have any available units?
1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S have?
Some of 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S currently offering any rent specials?
1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S is pet friendly.
Does 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S offer parking?
No, 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S does not offer parking.
Does 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S have a pool?
No, 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S does not have a pool.
Does 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S have accessible units?
No, 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 W Greenleaf Ave 2S has units with dishwashers.
