Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1639 W Touhy Ave 1N

1639 West Touhy Avenue · (773) 644-0672
Location

1639 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Roger Park 1 Bed - Property Id: 318705

Recently renovated 900 sq ft one bedroom overlooking tree lined courtyard; great kitchen, stainless appliances, formal dining room, new windows, large bedroom/spacious closets, oat floors throughout; On-site laundry & storage. VACANT ***Photos may be of a similar unit** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1639-w-touhy-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/318705
Property Id 318705

(RLNE5949317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N have any available units?
1639 W Touhy Ave 1N has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N have?
Some of 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N currently offering any rent specials?
1639 W Touhy Ave 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N is pet friendly.
Does 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N offer parking?
No, 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N does not offer parking.
Does 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N have a pool?
No, 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N does not have a pool.
Does 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N have accessible units?
No, 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1639 W Touhy Ave 1N does not have units with dishwashers.

