1639 W Touhy Ave 1N.

Amenities
Roger Park 1 Bed - Property Id: 318705
Recently renovated 900 sq ft one bedroom overlooking tree lined courtyard; great kitchen, stainless appliances, formal dining room, new windows, large bedroom/spacious closets, oat floors throughout; On-site laundry & storage. VACANT ***Photos may be of a similar unit** - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Complete the Turbotenant Survey for tenants. Survey must be completed for a response from Dan Dooley at Fulton Grace Realty.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1639-w-touhy-ave-chicago-il-unit-1n/318705
Property Id 318705
(RLNE5949317)