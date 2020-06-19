1636 North Wells Street

Amenities
Beautiful rehab! Open kitchen with breakfast bar has maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Track lites. Updated bathroom. Lots of closet space. Rent includes heat, central air, cable and internet. Resort-like amenities. Building has 24 hour doorman, pool, exercise room. Parking available. Agent owned. Superb walk-to-everything location: Lincoln Park & Old Town's restaurants shopping lakefront at your door. Cats & dogs allowed! 30 pound weight limit. Additional fees and registration required. Ask for details. Not available until July 1st.