1636 North Wells Street
1636 North Wells Street

1636 North Wells Street · (312) 286-7402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1636 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful rehab! Open kitchen with breakfast bar has maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Track lites. Updated bathroom. Lots of closet space. Rent includes heat, central air, cable and internet. Resort-like amenities. Building has 24 hour doorman, pool, exercise room. Parking available. Agent owned. Superb walk-to-everything location: Lincoln Park & Old Town's restaurants shopping lakefront at your door. Cats & dogs allowed! 30 pound weight limit. Additional fees and registration required. Ask for details. Not available until July 1st.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 1636 North Wells Street have any available units?
1636 North Wells Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 North Wells Street have?
Some of 1636 North Wells Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 North Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
1636 North Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 North Wells Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1636 North Wells Street is pet friendly.
Does 1636 North Wells Street offer parking?
Yes, 1636 North Wells Street does offer parking.
Does 1636 North Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 North Wells Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 North Wells Street have a pool?
Yes, 1636 North Wells Street has a pool.
Does 1636 North Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 1636 North Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 North Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 North Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
