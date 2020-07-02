All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

1636 N WELLS

1636 North Wells Street · (917) 232-2277
Location

1636 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Stunning 1Bed in Luxury High-Rise in Heart of Old Town.
Rarely avail largest "07" tier full 1BR in Americana Towers full amenity luxury hi-rise condo bldg in heart of Old Town. Sun-drenched condo, wood flrs & carpet, great cabinet space, refrig, stove, DW, microwave, huge bathrm w/linen closet. BR w/5x6 walk-in closet. Wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling windows. Bldg amenities incl 24hr doorman, pool, fitness ctr, sundecks, partyrm, cleaners, receiving rm, garage parking, guest parking, on-site mgmt. 1/2 block from 24hr Starbucks & 24hr Walgreens. Steps from Lake, beach, park, LSD, bus. Enjoy all of the neighborhood attractions, restaurants, nightlife, & shops of the popular Wells St corridor. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1636 N WELLS have any available units?
1636 N WELLS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1636 N WELLS have?
Some of 1636 N WELLS's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1636 N WELLS currently offering any rent specials?
1636 N WELLS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1636 N WELLS pet-friendly?
No, 1636 N WELLS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1636 N WELLS offer parking?
Yes, 1636 N WELLS offers parking.
Does 1636 N WELLS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1636 N WELLS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1636 N WELLS have a pool?
Yes, 1636 N WELLS has a pool.
Does 1636 N WELLS have accessible units?
No, 1636 N WELLS does not have accessible units.
Does 1636 N WELLS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1636 N WELLS has units with dishwashers.
