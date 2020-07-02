1636 N WELLS

Amenities
Stunning 1Bed in Luxury High-Rise in Heart of Old Town.
Rarely avail largest "07" tier full 1BR in Americana Towers full amenity luxury hi-rise condo bldg in heart of Old Town. Sun-drenched condo, wood flrs & carpet, great cabinet space, refrig, stove, DW, microwave, huge bathrm w/linen closet. BR w/5x6 walk-in closet. Wall-to-wall floor-to-ceiling windows. Bldg amenities incl 24hr doorman, pool, fitness ctr, sundecks, partyrm, cleaners, receiving rm, garage parking, guest parking, on-site mgmt. 1/2 block from 24hr Starbucks & 24hr Walgreens. Steps from Lake, beach, park, LSD, bus. Enjoy all of the neighborhood attractions, restaurants, nightlife, & shops of the popular Wells St corridor. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty