1635 West Altgeld Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Gorgeous 3 Bed/3 Bath Row Home w/Parking in charming Lincoln Park neighborhood!

Exceptional multi-level 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom Row Home on quiet tree-lined street in charming Lincoln Park neighborhood. Updated kitchens and baths, featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and top floor master suite with huge walk-in closet, soaking tub, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, and small private balcony! One car garage with additional tandem spot. Finished basement with washer/dryer, full bath, and bar setup. Lots of light and lots of storage! Don't miss out!

