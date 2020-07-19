All apartments in Chicago
1635 West Altgeld Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:41 PM

1635 West Altgeld Street

1635 West Altgeld Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1691217
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1635 West Altgeld Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bed/3 Bath Row Home w/Parking in charming Lincoln Park neighborhood!
Exceptional multi-level 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom Row Home on quiet tree-lined street in charming Lincoln Park neighborhood. Updated kitchens and baths, featuring granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, and top floor master suite with huge walk-in closet, soaking tub, vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, and small private balcony! One car garage with additional tandem spot. Finished basement with washer/dryer, full bath, and bar setup. Lots of light and lots of storage! Don't miss out!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 West Altgeld Street have any available units?
1635 West Altgeld Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 West Altgeld Street have?
Some of 1635 West Altgeld Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 West Altgeld Street currently offering any rent specials?
1635 West Altgeld Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 West Altgeld Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 West Altgeld Street is pet friendly.
Does 1635 West Altgeld Street offer parking?
Yes, 1635 West Altgeld Street offers parking.
Does 1635 West Altgeld Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1635 West Altgeld Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 West Altgeld Street have a pool?
No, 1635 West Altgeld Street does not have a pool.
Does 1635 West Altgeld Street have accessible units?
No, 1635 West Altgeld Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 West Altgeld Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 West Altgeld Street does not have units with dishwashers.
