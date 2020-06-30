All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1632 W. Belmont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1632 W. Belmont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

1632 W. Belmont

1632 W Belmont Ave · (312) 313-4362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1632 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$925

Studio · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1632 W. Belmont.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Nothing is more quintessential Chicago than the citys array of amazing neighborhoods. Roscoe Village is one such neighborhood gem colored with new taverns, hip restaurants and diverse shops. And the vintage building at 1632 W. Belmont is a great spot to call home amidst this buzzing neighborhood.\n\nThese units have been majorly renovated with modern updates that mesh well with the vintage charm: hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to mention a few. The elevators, new laundry room and bike storage add to the list of irresistible amenities.\n\nEverything from the amazing location to the infinite opportunities for new neighborhood experiences makes residing at 1632 W. Belmont such a delight!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 W. Belmont have any available units?
1632 W. Belmont offers studio floorplans starting at $925. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 W. Belmont have?
Some of 1632 W. Belmont's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 W. Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
1632 W. Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 W. Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 W. Belmont is pet friendly.
Does 1632 W. Belmont offer parking?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not offer parking.
Does 1632 W. Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 W. Belmont have a pool?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 1632 W. Belmont have accessible units?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 W. Belmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 W. Belmont has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1632 W. Belmont?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
3141 N Sheffield
3141 N Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
2229-35 W Wilson
2229 West Wilson Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
2555 North Clark Apartments
2555 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity