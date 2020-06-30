Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1632 W. Belmont.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
Nothing is more quintessential Chicago than the citys array of amazing neighborhoods. Roscoe Village is one such neighborhood gem colored with new taverns, hip restaurants and diverse shops. And the vintage building at 1632 W. Belmont is a great spot to call home amidst this buzzing neighborhood.\n\nThese units have been majorly renovated with modern updates that mesh well with the vintage charm: hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to mention a few. The elevators, new laundry room and bike storage add to the list of irresistible amenities.\n\nEverything from the amazing location to the infinite opportunities for new neighborhood experiences makes residing at 1632 W. Belmont such a delight!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1632 W. Belmont have any available units?
1632 W. Belmont offers studio floorplans starting at $925. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 W. Belmont have?
Some of 1632 W. Belmont's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 W. Belmont currently offering any rent specials?
1632 W. Belmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 W. Belmont pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 W. Belmont is pet friendly.
Does 1632 W. Belmont offer parking?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not offer parking.
Does 1632 W. Belmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 W. Belmont have a pool?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not have a pool.
Does 1632 W. Belmont have accessible units?
No, 1632 W. Belmont does not have accessible units.