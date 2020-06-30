Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed elevator on-site laundry bike storage

Nothing is more quintessential Chicago than the citys array of amazing neighborhoods. Roscoe Village is one such neighborhood gem colored with new taverns, hip restaurants and diverse shops. And the vintage building at 1632 W. Belmont is a great spot to call home amidst this buzzing neighborhood.



These units have been majorly renovated with modern updates that mesh well with the vintage charm: hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances to mention a few. The elevators, new laundry room and bike storage add to the list of irresistible amenities.



Everything from the amazing location to the infinite opportunities for new neighborhood experiences makes residing at 1632 W. Belmont such a delight!