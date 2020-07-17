All apartments in Chicago
1629 W Roscoe St 2E

1629 West Roscoe Street · (872) 704-0744
Location

1629 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2E · Avail. Aug 1

$2,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 2E Available 08/01/20 1629 WEST ROSCOE STREET, #2E - Property Id: 307648

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rehab
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rehab in Beautiful Lakeview features new kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & dishwasher, large bedrooms, great closet space, separate living and dining rooms, new bathrooms, Dark hardwood floors, deck, in-unit laundry...Next Brown Line ..(1) Parking Spot Available ..PETS WELCOME!Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!

Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1629-w-roscoe-st-chicago-il-unit-2e/307648
Property Id 307648

(RLNE5960666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 W Roscoe St 2E have any available units?
1629 W Roscoe St 2E has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 W Roscoe St 2E have?
Some of 1629 W Roscoe St 2E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 W Roscoe St 2E currently offering any rent specials?
1629 W Roscoe St 2E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 W Roscoe St 2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 W Roscoe St 2E is pet friendly.
Does 1629 W Roscoe St 2E offer parking?
Yes, 1629 W Roscoe St 2E offers parking.
Does 1629 W Roscoe St 2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 W Roscoe St 2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 W Roscoe St 2E have a pool?
No, 1629 W Roscoe St 2E does not have a pool.
Does 1629 W Roscoe St 2E have accessible units?
No, 1629 W Roscoe St 2E does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 W Roscoe St 2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 W Roscoe St 2E has units with dishwashers.
