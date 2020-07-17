1629 W Roscoe St 2E

Amenities
Unit 2E Available 08/01/20 1629 WEST ROSCOE STREET, #2E - Property Id: 307648
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rehab
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rehab in Beautiful Lakeview features new kitchen w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & dishwasher, large bedrooms, great closet space, separate living and dining rooms, new bathrooms, Dark hardwood floors, deck, in-unit laundry...Next Brown Line ..(1) Parking Spot Available ..PETS WELCOME!Presented by Fulton Grace Realty!
Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1629-w-roscoe-st-chicago-il-unit-2e/307648
Property Id 307648
(RLNE5960666)