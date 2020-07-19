1620 Michigan

Amenities
Spectacular one bedroom, one bathroom condo in the heart of the South Loop! Unit features heat, water, cable, and Internet included, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, plush carpeting in bedroom, high ceilings, amazing closet space, in-unit laundry, deck, parking included, and pets welcome! Walking distance to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease