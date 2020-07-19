All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
1620 Michigan
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

1620 Michigan

1620 S Michigan Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

1620 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
internet access
Spectacular one bedroom, one bathroom condo in the heart of the South Loop! Unit features heat, water, cable, and Internet included, updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, plush carpeting in bedroom, high ceilings, amazing closet space, in-unit laundry, deck, parking included, and pets welcome! Walking distance to shopping, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Michigan have any available units?
1620 Michigan has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Michigan have?
Some of 1620 Michigan's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Michigan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Michigan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Michigan is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Michigan offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Michigan offers parking.
Does 1620 Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Michigan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Michigan have a pool?
No, 1620 Michigan does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Michigan have accessible units?
No, 1620 Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Michigan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Michigan has units with dishwashers.
