1617-33 W Belmont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry

Great Studio in Rosco Village. Located just west of the popular Ashland/Lincoln/Belmont intersections within close proximity to Whole Foods, X-Sport Fitness, Jewel Food Stores, Walgreens, and many other retail locations. The property offers vintage style units with updated kitchens and bathrooms with a pleasant courtyard setting. Two laundry facilities are located on-site and heat is included in the rent. Various CTA bus lines are situated nearby as well. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.