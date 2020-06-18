All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1617-33 W Belmont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1617-33 W Belmont Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

1617-33 W Belmont Ave

1617 West Belmont Avenue · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1617 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
Great Studio in Rosco Village. Located just west of the popular Ashland/Lincoln/Belmont intersections within close proximity to Whole Foods, X-Sport Fitness, Jewel Food Stores, Walgreens, and many other retail locations. The property offers vintage style units with updated kitchens and bathrooms with a pleasant courtyard setting. Two laundry facilities are located on-site and heat is included in the rent. Various CTA bus lines are situated nearby as well. *Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617-33 W Belmont Ave have any available units?
1617-33 W Belmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617-33 W Belmont Ave have?
Some of 1617-33 W Belmont Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617-33 W Belmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1617-33 W Belmont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617-33 W Belmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1617-33 W Belmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1617-33 W Belmont Ave offer parking?
No, 1617-33 W Belmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1617-33 W Belmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617-33 W Belmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617-33 W Belmont Ave have a pool?
No, 1617-33 W Belmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1617-33 W Belmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1617-33 W Belmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1617-33 W Belmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617-33 W Belmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1617-33 W Belmont Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
2235 E 71st St
2235 E 71st St
Chicago, IL 60649
1036 N. Dearborn
1036 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
2519-27 N Lincoln
2519 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Pangea Commons - 5046 S Champlain
5046 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
721 W. Belmont
721 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity