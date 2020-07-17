1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F

Amenities
1612 N MAPLEWOOD, #2F - Property Id: 309798
TOP FLOOR REHABBED 1B/1B IN WEST BUCKTOWN! NEW APPLIANCES/LAUNDRY IN UNIT
TOP Floor Unit Secure Entryway/Intercom System Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Countertops Laundry in Unit Central Heat and Air Ecobee Thermostats Hardwood Floors Throughout Vaulted Ceilings Large Bedroom Size Huge Walk-in Bedroom Closet Multiple Storage Closets Large Bathroom with Glass Shower Private Outdoor Terrace Outdoor Parking Available At Additional Cost - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty
Amenities:
Private Deck, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1612-n-maplewood-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/309798
Property Id 309798
(RLNE5953100)