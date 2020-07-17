All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F

1612 North Maplewood Avenue · (872) 704-0744
Location

1612 North Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,975

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1612 N MAPLEWOOD, #2F - Property Id: 309798

TOP FLOOR REHABBED 1B/1B IN WEST BUCKTOWN! NEW APPLIANCES/LAUNDRY IN UNIT
TOP Floor Unit Secure Entryway/Intercom System Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Quartz Countertops Laundry in Unit Central Heat and Air Ecobee Thermostats Hardwood Floors Throughout Vaulted Ceilings Large Bedroom Size Huge Walk-in Bedroom Closet Multiple Storage Closets Large Bathroom with Glass Shower Private Outdoor Terrace Outdoor Parking Available At Additional Cost - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty

Amenities:
Private Deck, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1612-n-maplewood-ave-chicago-il-unit-2f/309798
Property Id 309798

(RLNE5953100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F have any available units?
1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F have?
Some of 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F currently offering any rent specials?
1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F is pet friendly.
Does 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F offer parking?
Yes, 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F offers parking.
Does 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F have a pool?
No, 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F does not have a pool.
Does 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F have accessible units?
No, 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 N Maplewood Ave 2F has units with dishwashers.
